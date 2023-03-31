Women-Run Radio Station Banned in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan

Khaama: Taliban have shut down Radio Sadai-e- Banowan in northeastern Badakhshan province over an alleged violation of the ruling regime’s broadcasting policy, according to the officials of the local radio station. According to the Taliban’s Director of Information and Culture in Badakhshan province, Moezuddin Ahmadi, the women-run radio station was forced to cease its operation due to broadcasting music, during the holy month of Ramadan, according to local sources. Najla Shirzad, director of the radio station, however, denied broadcasting music and violating the Taliban’s policy. Ms. Shirzad relates the group’s decision of shutting down the radio in response to the programs about girls’ education that her radio had aired recently. Click here to read more (external link).