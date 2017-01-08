Women in Afghanistan Join Forces to Fight Militants

Mirwais Bezhan

VOA News

January 7, 2017

A group of 150 women in the northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan have taken up arms to fight Taliban and Islamic State militants.

Some of the women, who live in the violence-plagued districts of Qoosh Tapa and Darz A’ab, say Taliban and IS militants killed the male members of their families.

Mumlakat is a woman from Qoosh Tapa district:

“They killed three of my sons and burned down our livelihood. Now we have come out to fight IS,” she said.

The Afghan women, who say they are ready to fight alongside men from their districts, say they can no longer tolerate the brutalities of the militants.

Nafisa is a resident from Darz A’ab district:

“They [the militants] killed my brother, sister, and a nephew. That is why I took the arms and seek the Afghan government’s help in the fight against IS,” she said.

Hafeez Khashi, the local national police commander, said they are trying to support and equip the women.