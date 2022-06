8am: The Taliban’s Administration for Promoting Virtue has installed advertising posters in most parts of Kandahar depicting women without a ‘head-to-toe cover’ as animals. The posters read: “A Muslim woman who does not wear the Islamic hijab pretends to be an animal.” Earlier, the Taliban leadership had ordered women to cover their bodies and faces completely, except for their eyes, and to use the burqa, which completely covers their faces. Click here to read more (external link).

