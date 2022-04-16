Witnesses Say Dozens Killed In Pakistani Air Strikes On Eastern Afghanistan Region

#BREAKING: At least 30 Afghan civilians including kids and women have been killed in a Pakistani army airstrike in Kunar and Khust provinces of Afghanistan. Afghan Taliban haven't yet to react.

pic.twitter.com/RS1Pd8bnZu — Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) April 16, 2022

By RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal

April 16, 2022

Witnesses say dozens of people, including women and children, have been killed in eastern Afghanistan by Pakistani air strikes.

The bombings took place overnight on April 16 in border areas in Khost Province, RFE/RL’s Mashaal Radio reported, quoting tribal elders and eyewitnesses.

The dpa news agency, quoting a local Taliban official, said at least 40 civilians had died in the air strikes.

Rasool Jan Mashal, a tribal elder in the area, told Mashaal that he was sitting at a dinner gathering when bombs fell on the residence, and two other houses.

All of the people killed or injured in the attacks were civilians, he added.

Pakistani officials have yet to comment on the air strikes.

Copyright (c) 2022. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

Related