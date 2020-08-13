Will the US withdrawal from Afghanistan put the Taliban in power?

Amin Saikal: The endurance reflected in the oft-quoted Taliban taunt to the Americans, ‘You have the watches, but we have the time’, is evidently paying off. The United States and its allies have reached a point of exhaustion in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump, a longstanding critic of America’s Afghan adventure, has firmly acted to bring ‘the boys’ home and extract the US and its NATO allies from what has become a very costly and unwinnable war. The Taliban and their main backer, Pakistan, have never been closer to victory. Where does this leave war-torn Afghanistan? Click here to read more (external link).