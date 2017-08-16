Will Taliban Strategy to Stroke Trump’s Ego Work?

Michael Hughes: The Taliban’s public relations stunt to flatter President Donald Trump into withdrawing troops from Afghanistan is crazy enough to work in light of the commander-in-chief’s long documented history of reacting positively to anyone – including rivals – who say anything positive about him. The Taliban in their “open letter” to Trump also lay out a cost-benefit equation that will likely make the dealmaker-in-chief cringe at the prospect of sinking billions into what looks like a bad investment. Click here to read more.