Will Khan’s Rise Make Pakistan Even More Dangerous?

Michael Hughes: Imran Khan has been referred to as Pakistan’s Donald Trump, an apt comparison on one level given they are both mercurial, egoistical, nationalistic and demagogic. However, one main difference is that the playboy cricketer turned Islamic firebrand colluded with the deep state to win his election. Although Rawalpindi has always called the shots, having a prime minister entirely beholden to the military will likely make Pakistan an even bigger threat to Afghanistan – unless the laws of nature are magically suspended.

With respect to Afghanistan’s national interest, it is difficult to find anything positive to say about Pakistan electing a man nicknamed Taliban Khan who has mainstreamed jihadi extremist factions and supports EU-like “open borders.” Not to mention that Khan is on record as saying the Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan is a legitimate jihad justified by Islamic law. Click here to read more.