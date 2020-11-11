Will Biden stay on the course set by Trump in Afghanistan?

Al Jazeera: How will Joe Biden’s election as US president affect the Afghan peace process, which was pushed by his predecessor, current President Donald Trump? Analysts say Biden will largely stay on the course set by the outgoing president but will hold the Taliban accountable for violence. They say the real difference will be in implementation, with some Afghans expressing hope Biden will give fewer concessions to the Taliban, which has been engaged in peace talks with the Afghan leadership in the Qatari capital Doha. Click here to read more (external link).
It won’t
really matter at all; none
of
them ever gave
a
damn and they never will- they are
all,
mortal enemies
of
the
people of Afghanistan.
*
*Same sht- unreliable characters;
they are
not
trustworthy!
^
All
events, as a whole, will run
its course;
as it is !
*Just; pray
for
the
safety of the regular folks !
*
THE
FOREIGN SAVAGES
ARE
ALL POISED
FOR
NASTY MOVES !
*
THE
DEVIL WON’T
DISAPPEAR VERY SOON !
*
*EVENTUALLY THOUGH;
THEY WOULD
HAVE
TO
PACK
IT ALL UP !
*