Why the United States Is So Bad at Peace Talks

Foreign Policy: Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the Afghan peace process, closing off for the time being a rare opening to resolve a long, stagnant, and unpopular war. Whatever one thinks of the specifics of the deal that the U.S. representative at the talks, Zalmay Khalilzad, had nearly finalized with the Taliban, the episode was a perfect demonstration of the conflicted, often self-defeating view of peace agreements that mires U.S. foreign policy. Click here to read more (external link).
For some reason politicians are impressed with these dummies, because they have a Dr. In front of their name. Dr. Henry Kissinger negotiated a peace Planned with the North Vietnamese, he was an appeaser coward. His peace plan resulted in Americans fleeing from the top of the Saigon Embassy. Fast forward, now His brother from another mother, Dr Khalilzad, is Negotiating a piece with the Taliban. They just never learn. The temperature in Saigon is 105° and rising. I’m dreaming of a white Christmas.