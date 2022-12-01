Why Did the Taliban Welcome This Woman to Afghanistan With Big Smiles?

VICE: Analysts say Pakistan made a power move by sending a female minister to talk shop with the all-men government of Afghanistan. Adam Weinstein, research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, told VICE World News, that he doesn’t think “women-led delegations significantly alter the Taliban’s view on women’s rights.” “But they do uphold a norm, which is important,” he added. “Forcing the Taliban to meet with women leaders puts their hypocrisy on full display.” Click here to read more (external link).