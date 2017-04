Michael Hughes: The White House seems to be singing from a different song sheet about the situation in Sangin than America’s military brass, evidenced by its reluctance to rubber stamp the Pentagon’s position that the key district in southern Helmand province was not overrun by the Taliban recently. This could be a case of simple miscommunication or a sign that – hopefully – Donald Trump will have the common sense to question dubious marching orders from his generals. Click here to read more.