Which is More Important: Food or Hijab?

8am: In a society where poverty and hunger are at their peak, and people struggle to meet their basic needs, why should the hijab be a priority? Do the Taliban inhabit a different world and not know the country‘s problems? Reports indicate that since the Taliban‘s return, prostitution has increased and spread throughout the country, which is a natural and expected consequence. Prostitution increases in societies where people struggle to meet their basic needs. Click here to read more (external link).