What’s the Endgame for Afghanistan and Pakistan?

By Sadiq Amini via The Diplomat: Nothing illustrates the divisions inside the Taliban leadership so much as the cruel ban on girls’ education, which is widely believed by nationalist circles within the Taliban to be the work of the ISI and extremist elements of the Taliban who are closely aligned with Rawalpindi, as they are trying to undermine efforts that could pave the way for the Taliban’s recognition by the international community. As a result, there is an ongoing competition for power, which is played out in the form of violent armed clashes, assassinations, and suicide attacks between the two opposing Taliban camps: the extremists backed by the Pakistani establishment and the nationalists. Click here to read more (external link).