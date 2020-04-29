What’s next for Afghanistan amid Covid, political logjam

Asia Times: It makes for a gripping intellectual exercise to study a country in the throes of a pivotal change that throws it off its familiar path. The study of such turnabout moments in Afghanistan, however, is not as promising, because of their sheer frequency. The country in at least five of the past decades has kept shifting between deceptive stability and outbursts of chaos. The choice between worse and worst. At present, it is moving toward another pivotal threshold. Some signs point toward two likely scenarios that are dependent on political decisions in the coming days and weeks. Click here to read more (external link).

Related