What’s at stake as UN Taliban travel ban waiver set to expire?

Al Jazeera: The Trump-backed waiver allows sanctioned Taliban leaders to travel abroad for negotiations. Writing on The Hill website in May, Annie Pforzheimer, a former acting US deputy assistant secretary of state for Afghanistan, said the continued exemption “represents the creeping normalisation of international relations with a regime that overthrew a constitutional republic and an official ally of the US, has murdered our allies and stolen the rights of its people and – most relevant in this case – is still openly cooperating with other terrorists”. Click here to read more (external link).