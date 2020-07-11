3 thoughts on “What will it take to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan?

  1. “Lasting peace” can be achieved,
    only and only, if the
    people
    of
    Pakistan and Central Asia
    are totally
    liberated
    from
    the yokes
    of
    their
    foreign masters.
    .
    otherwise; you would have
    to
    just
    periodically
    dream about it !
    *
    lol lol

  2. We are
    talking about
    three hundred millions- all
    under an absolute
    form
    of
    MODERN SLAVERY !
    ===
    ==
    =
    THEY HAVE
    NO
    VOICE
    OVER THE ISSUE
    OF
    A PEACEFUL
    AFGHANISTAN- ALL
    B.S.ING
    TALKS
    BY
    “INSTALLED”,
    “FAKE LEADERS.

