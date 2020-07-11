What will it take to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan? 11th July, 2020 · admin 3 Comments Al Jazeera: Khairullah Khairkhwa, from the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, discusses efforts to reach political reconciliation.
“Lasting peace” can be achieved,
only and only, if the
people
of
Pakistan and Central Asia
are totally
liberated
from
the yokes
of
their
foreign masters.
.
otherwise; you would have
to
just
periodically
dream about it !
*
lol lol
We are
talking about
three hundred millions- all
under an absolute
form
of
MODERN SLAVERY !
===
==
=
THEY HAVE
NO
VOICE
OVER THE ISSUE
OF
A PEACEFUL
AFGHANISTAN- ALL
B.S.ING
TALKS
BY
“INSTALLED”,
“FAKE LEADERS.
•
Your
“guess” is,
as good as mine !
•