What were Pakistani Security Officials Doing in Afghanistan?

8am: Now that Pakistan‘s support of the Taliban has caused the collapse of the Afghan Government, Islamabad is in violation of international laws as a lobbyist and supporter of this group. However, the Taliban have likely provided Islamabad‘s enemies with a safe haven. Despite this, many politicians in Pakistan and Afghanistan still believe that the activation of the Tehreek–e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the border tensions between the military forces of this country and the Taliban are merely media and propaganda games. Click here to read more (external link).