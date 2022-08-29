What the Taliban crackdown means for crypto’s future in Afghanistan

cointelegraph: The Taliban have finally banned crypto in Afghanistan, but many users and traders call it one of the “worst” decisions taken by the government so far. With the rise of the Taliban last year in August, Afghanistan faced global sanctions that led to many international organizations and money transaction services halting operations in the country. This made room for digital currencies and stablecoins to be widely used, at least to send or receive remittances. Click here to read more (external link).