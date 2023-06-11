What is the Taliban’s Plan for Removing the TTP from Border Areas?

8am: Previously, it was reported that the Taliban are intending to allocate the lands surrounding the Qosh Tepa canal to those displaced from the other side of the Durand Line. This would appear to be in pursuit of several objectives: 1– To alter the social–cultural composition of the north; 2– To eradicate the basis of resistance in the north in a drastic manner; 3– To cause difficulty for the Central Asian republics and Russia. It appears that the United States will back this plan, as maintaining the borders of the Central Asian republics in an insecure state would be more advantageous to the country. Click here to read more (external link).

