What Do We Owe Afghanistan?

Nathan J. Robinson and Noam Chomsky via Current Affairs: The 20-year war in Afghanistan is often spoken of as a well-intentioned failure. In fact, it was a major crime originating in bloodlust and an indifference to Afghan lives. The U.S. bears a major responsibility for the present suffering of Afghans and has an obligation to undo the damage it has inflicted. Abdul Haq had insisted that the U.S. was actually undermining the anti-Taliban resistance through its bombing campaign, and if the U.S. had left the country alone, that resistance might someday have been able to build a government with popular support. We will never know, but the U.S. may well be the main reason that Afghans are now expected to suffer indefinitely under strengthened Taliban rule. Click here to read more (external link).

