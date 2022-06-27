What do we already know about anti-Taliban fronts in Afghanistan?

Aamaj: After the collapse of republic and Taliban’s takeover in past ten months, different anti-Taliban fronts with various structures formed across the country. Gradually, after the formation of the National Resistance Front [NRF] led by Ahmad Massoud other fronts as Freedom Corps, Freedom Front of Afghanistan, Liberation Front of Afghanistan and guerrilla fighters of Ata Mohammad Noor appeared one after another. This report discusses the anti-Taliban fronts across the country. Click here to read more (external link).