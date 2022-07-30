formats

Western Efforts to Isolate Taliban Failing on Multiple Levels

·

Michael Hughes: The U.S. and its allies are finding it difficult to effectively isolate the Taliban regime, especially in the face of pressure to help the people of Afghanistan amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Some factions from Washington to Brussels are doing their utmost to ensure the radical movement does not receive anywhere near the type of international recognition it desires, although Kabul’s de facto relations with neighboring states has provided at least a sheen of legitimacy. Click here to read more.

Leave a comment