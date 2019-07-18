We Want Peace, Not ‘External Deals’ On Our Soil: Hamid Karzai

Tolo News: “For people of Afghanistan peace means end of war, return to a peaceful life, life with dignity, a united nation, with stability and with independence, a country with best relationship with it’s neighbors and a soil with no extremist and no Daesh and other groups… We call this peace,” Karzai said. “We want to return to normal life and have relations with other countries including the US and western countries but not a country that is used for the interests of others under pretext of friendship… This is our definition from peace and if the US has this definition for us, we are completely supporting their process,” Karzai added. Click here to read more (external link).

Related