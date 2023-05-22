‘We Want Iranian Officials to Align Water Demands with Treaty’: Muttaqi

Tolo News: The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, referring to recent tensions over water between Kabul and Tehran, said that the recent droughts should not be ignored, and Kabul expects the Iranian officials to make their demands based on the treaty. Addressing a ceremony on the 7th anniversary of the death of former Islamic Emirate leader Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, the acting Minister of Foreign Affair Amir Khan Muttaqi said that the Islamic Emirate is committed to the Helmand water treaty signed in 1973. “Regarding Iran’s water rights, the Islamic Emirate is committed to the water treaty of 1973 but the drought that exists in Afghanistan and region should not be ignored,” he said. He also said that the issue of water should not be politicalized and it should be solved through negotiations. Click here to read more (external link).

