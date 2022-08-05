We visited a Taliban leader’s compound to examine his vision for Afghanistan

NPR: Yaqoob is part of the second generation of Taliban leadership. He is a son of Mullah Muhammad Omar, the cleric who led the Taliban during their first time in power from 1996-2001. Asked if he wanted better relations with the United States, Yaqoob laughed. “This is obvious,” he said, adding that recognition of the current regime was in the United State’s own interest because the U.S. had no other regime to deal with. “There are many countries that are more against America than us, but they recognize them officially,” he said. “There are more countries in the world that pose more danger than Afghanistan to America, but still America recognized them officially. I think that recognition is a positive step toward a bigger change.” Click here to read more (external link).