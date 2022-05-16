‘We are worse off’: Afghanistan further impoverished as women vanish from workforce

The Guardian (UK): From civil servants, teachers and doctors to journalists and business owners, loss of female workers under the Taliban has already cost the economy $1bn – A gynaecologist from Herat, who wishes to be identified only as Dr Maryam, says: “Even before this decree, they made hijab mandatory for women doctors, and require female surgeons to wear long sleeves, and a long scarf, even during surgery. It affects the way they work and is not safe.” Armed Taliban officials often force themselves into the hospital, she adds, especially during night shifts, to “monitor the work” of the female doctors and nurses. “They had also briefly insisted on women doctors having their mahram [male guardian] with them at all times, which is not practical especially on a women’s ward.” Click here to read more (external link).