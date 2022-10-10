UN: “We are erased,” said Mahbooba Seraj, a human rights activist from Afghanistan. “Today the human rights in Afghanistan does not exist. Women of Afghanistan do not exist for the Taliban.” Seraj is an Afghan women’s rights activist based in Afghanistan. She chose to stay in the country after the Taliban takeover to be a witness of what was going to be happening and be able to tell the world about it, she said. Seraj was one of the speakers during a discussion on the plight of women and girls in Afghanistan during the Human Rights Council. Click here to read more (external link).