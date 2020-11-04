Watchdog: Number Of Attacks Rising In Afghanistan Despite Peace Deal

DBA: The daily average of attacks carried out in Afghanistan during the past three months was 50 percent higher than in the second quarter of this year, a U.S. watchdog said in a report published on November 3. Meanwhile, Afghan forces conducted 1,111 ground operations in the past three months, more than double the number conducted in the same period last year, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said. “The Taliban is calibrating its use of violence to harass and undermine [the Afghan government and security forces], but remain at a level it perceives is within the bounds of the [U.S.-Taliban] agreement,” SIGAR cited the U.S. Department of Defense as saying. Click here to read more (external link).

