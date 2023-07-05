Wagner of Which Country Is the Taliban Group

8am: After statements made by Joe Biden, President of the United States of America, about Taliban collaboration with the U.S. against Al-Qaeda, many social media users and some political activists have claimed that the Taliban has taken on a role similar to that of the Wagner Group for the Russian government, even dubbing them the “American Wagner.” Their argument is based not only on Biden’s words but also on the large amount of money the Taliban receives. Many assume that various actors are providing this money to the group in exchange for covert agreements made with American negotiators in Qatar. Click here to read more (external link).