Virtue Promotion in Nangarhar: Female Patients Not Allowed to Enter Hospital Without a Male Guardian

8am: In a letter issued, the Taliban’s Ministry of Virtue Promotion has instructed the health authorities of the Nazi district of Nangarhar province not to allow women without Islamic hijab and a male guardian to enter the hospital. During a visit to hospitals in the Nazi district of the province, the Taliban Virtue Promoters warned the hospital’s authorities to implement hijab orders both on female staff and patients at the hospital. In addition, the Virtue Promoters have also called on hospital officials and doctors to cooperate with the Taliban regime in practicing hijab orders. Earlier, the Taliban had banned women from traveling without a male guardian as well. Click here to read more (external link).