Violent Clash Erupts Once Again in Takhar as Taliban and Local Residents Lock Horns

8am: The clash took place on Thursday, May 18, in the village of Maghol Qeshlaq when Taliban members attempted to distribute pastures belonging to indigenous inhabitants among non-local individuals brought by the Taliban, known as Naqileen. According to sources, the residents of Khaja Bahauddin district rose up against the Taliban, armed with shovels and hammers, and prevented the distribution of the pastures to the Naqileen. Sources claim that Taliban authorities based in Kabul have issued orders to distribute one thousand jeribs of pasture land to Naqileen in this district. Last year, the Taliban forcibly displaced at least 400 indigenous Uzbek and Tajik families from the Muhajir Qeshlaq village, distributing their homes to the newcomers. Click here to read more (externa link).