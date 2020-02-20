Violence Reduction – Details

Ariana: In accordance with the plan of ‘violence reduction’, the Taliban’s daily attacks will decrease from 75 to 15. They will not attack highways, cities, US bases and key Afghan military spots. Sources have shared parts of the ‘violence reduction’ plan with Ariana News. Based on the plan, Afghan forces will be on standby. Moreover, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesperson for the political office of the Taliban in Qatar, has said in an interview that in a day or two, the time for ‘violence reduction’ and the signing of the agreement with the US, will be determined. Click here to read more (external link).