8am: Sources told Hasht-e Subh that the Taliban rebels arrested and tortured Moheb Jalili, the host and presenter of 1 TV channel, in the 15th security district of Kabul at 8:00 AM on Saturday night, April 15. In an interview with Hasht-e Subh, Moheb Jalili confirms his detention, saying that he still does not know for what crime he was arrested and tortured. Click here to read more (external link).