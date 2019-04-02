formats

Viceroy Khalilzad’s Faustian Bargain Spells Doom for Afghanistan

Michael Hughes: The peace-in-name-only agreement U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been negotiating with Pakistan’s foot soldiers if implemented could accomplish the miraculous by potentially making Afghanistan even more unstable – a notion supported by risks highlighted in a newly-released U.S. inspector general’s report. The risks, however, might be understated given Khalilzad wants to play the role of kingmaker – as he did after 9/11. In fact, some suspect the special envoy may even attempt an act of self-anointment. The question is: Who will stop him? Click here to read more.

