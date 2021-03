Tolo News: Fazil was the Taliban’s designated chief of army staff during their regime in Kabul and the two know each other from the mid-1990s. According to reports, the verbal clash broke out when Dostum put his hand on Mullah Fazil’s shoulder to inquire about his health, but Fazil removed Dostum’s hand from his shoulder and called him a “traitor” and a “killer.” Click here to read more (external link).