8am: The incident took place on Wednesday night (September 21st) in the health center of Krangal village, Kunar's Pich Dara district, according to sources. The victim's name is Elyas, and he was killed because he criticized the Taliban for watching girls and wanted to prevent them from doing so. The sources add that the Taliban called this vaccinator to them at night and shot him dead.