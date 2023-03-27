Uzbekistan’s Concerns over Qosh Tepa Canal Project: Sends Delegation to Negotiate with Taliban

8am: On Tuesday, March 7, Uzbekistan’s media reported that the delegation would visit Afghanistan. According to the report, Uzbekistan’s government is concerned about the decrease in water available for the country’s farmers due to the continued excavation of the Qush Tepa canal by the Taliban. Taliban had previously said that they were willing to negotiate with Uzbekistan on the Qush Tepa project based on international criteria. Click here to read more (external link).

Related