US would have invaded Afghanistan even without bin Laden: Taliban deputy PM

Ariana: The United States would invade Afghanistan even if al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden left the country, Maulavi Abdul Kabir, [Taliban] deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Wednesday. “It was the zeal of our Amir-ul-Mominin that he didn’t leave something that would taunt us, which would be handing over a Muslim to infidels. But we should understand that even if that Muslim voluntarily left the country, US and NATO would certainly invade Afghanistan,” Abdul Kabir said addressing a gathering of local elders. Click here to read more (external link).