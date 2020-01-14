US Wants Taliban to Cut Iran Ties: Hekmatyar

Tolo News: The US has asked the Taliban to cut its ties with Iran and to agree to the presence of some US forces in Afghanistan after a potential peace agreement between the two sides, said Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the reconciled leader of Hizb-e-Islami, on Tuesday. Hekmatyar said the US brought these two issues as preconditions for signing a peace agreement with the Taliban, and said the preconditions seem to be the main obstruction in the way of both sides signing the peace deal. Click here to read more (external link).