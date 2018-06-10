‘US used 9/11 attacks to target Muslims’

Press TV

June 10, 2018

An American professor emeritus says he believes the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States were carried out by what he thinks is the American deep state and were then used as a pretext to target Muslims in general.

“Neither the Taliban nor [al-Qaeda terrorist group leader] Osama bin Laden had anything to do with 9/11,” James Fetzer claimed in an interview with Press TV on Sunday, adding that he believed the attacks were hatched by the CIA, the American neo-conservatives, the US Department of Defense, and Israel’s Mossad.

He said there appeared to be “a government within the [US] government” that sought to falsely blame Muslims in general for the attacks.

The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 under the pretext that the then-Taliban regime in the Asian country was harboring the leader of the al-Qaeda terrorist group, bin Laden, who was held responsible for the deadly attacks on US territory.

The Taliban, toppled in the US-led invasion, have been attacking government and civilian targets in Afghanistan ever since. Recently, the Afghan government has been attempting to reach out to the group for negotiations to potentially end their militancy.

