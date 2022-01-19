US unlikely to return Afghan helicopters parked in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan: Kirby

Ariana: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday the US government was still dealing with the issue of Afghan helicopters parked in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan but indicated the aircraft would not be returned to Afghanistan. Addressing a press conference, Kirby said: “We’re still working out the — the disposition of — of those helicopters. “I think it’s safe to assume that they will not be sent into Afghanistan to be at — to be used by the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan). Click here to read more (external link).