US, Taliban to Sign Agreement in Less Than 2 Weeks: Shaheen

Ariana: Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for Taliban political office in Qatar said that the peace agreement between the group and US will probably be signed in less than two weeks. According to Shaheen, the agreement will be signed in the presence of 23 foreign ministers and international organizations in Doha, capital of Qatar. “US forces will leave Afghanistan once the agreement is signed and intra-Afghan dialogues will follow to discuss internal issues,” said Shaheen. Click here to read more (external link).

Related