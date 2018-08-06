US-Taliban Talks ‘Delegitimizes’ The Afghan Govt: Ex US Envoy

Tolo News: Former US ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan C. Crocker has said that peace talks between representatives of the Taliban and US officials in Qatar further undermines the credibility of the Afghan government. This comes in the wake of reports that US officials met with Taliban officials in Doha, Qatar, to discuss the possibility of peace talks to end the war in Afghanistan. According to Crocker, no representative from the Afghan government was in the room during the talks between the Taliban and the US. Click here to read more (external link).
*
According to Crocker, the US is staying in Afghanistan
“at the invitation of the Afghan government”,
>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>
>>>
WHAT A MENTAL CASE !
>
*GOOFY
CROCKER MUST
GET HIS HEAD
EXAMINED.
=========
==========
============
IT HAS BEEN, ((ALL ALONG)), AN “ARROGANT IMPOSITION”- WHICH LOGICALLY RENDERS
IT
ABDOLUTELY ILLEGITIMATE .
===========
======
====
FAIR
((ALMOST %100))
AND
FRESH
ROUNDS
OF
ELECTIONS
OF
THE REPRESENTATIVES FROM ALL CORNERS
OF
AFGHANISTAN
WILL EVENTUALLY LEGITIMIZE THE
REAL CHOICE
OF
THE PEOPLE, PERIOD !
*REAL
“PEOPLE’S CHOICE”.
*THEN YOU COULD
CONFIDENTLY
DEAL WITH IT
ON
THAT CAPACITY !
*
I AM
((%100 SURE )):
.
THE “REAL PEOPLE”
WILL GO
FOR
CIVILIZED
PEACE AND RESPECT
FOR ALL !
*YOU ALL, MUST
ALIGHN YOURSELF
FOR
THAT
“GOOD DAY“ !
*