US-Taliban Talks ‘Delegitimizes’ The Afghan Govt: Ex US Envoy

Ryan Crocker

Tolo News: Former US ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan C. Crocker has said that peace talks between representatives of the Taliban and US officials in Qatar further undermines the credibility of the Afghan government. This comes in the wake of reports that US officials met with Taliban officials in Doha, Qatar, to discuss the possibility of peace talks to end the war in Afghanistan. According to Crocker, no representative from the Afghan government was in the room during the talks between the Taliban and the US. Click here to read more (external link).

  1. *
    According to Crocker, the US is staying in Afghanistan
    “at the invitation of the Afghan government”,
    >>>>>>>>>
    >>>>>
    >>>
    WHAT A MENTAL CASE !
    >
    *GOOFY
    CROCKER MUST
    GET HIS HEAD
    EXAMINED.
    =========
    ==========
    ============
    IT HAS BEEN, ((ALL ALONG)), AN “ARROGANT IMPOSITION”- WHICH LOGICALLY RENDERS
    IT
    ABDOLUTELY ILLEGITIMATE .
    ===========
    ======
    ====
    FAIR
    ((ALMOST %100))
    AND
    FRESH
    ROUNDS
    OF
    ELECTIONS
    OF
    THE REPRESENTATIVES FROM ALL CORNERS
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN
    WILL EVENTUALLY LEGITIMIZE THE
    REAL CHOICE
    OF
    THE PEOPLE, PERIOD !

