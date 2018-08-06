US-Taliban Talks ‘Delegitimizes’ The Afghan Govt: Ex US Envoy

Tolo News: Former US ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan C. Crocker has said that peace talks between representatives of the Taliban and US officials in Qatar further undermines the credibility of the Afghan government. This comes in the wake of reports that US officials met with Taliban officials in Doha, Qatar, to discuss the possibility of peace talks to end the war in Afghanistan. According to Crocker, no representative from the Afghan government was in the room during the talks between the Taliban and the US. Click here to read more (external link).