US-Taliban Talks Continue for Second Day

Tolo News: During the first day of talks on Saturday, the focus of discussion was on the reduction of violence that is intended to lead to intra-Afghan negotiations and a ceasefire, according to a US source. A Taliban source said that so far, the two sides have held discussions on the reduction of violence, ceasefire and intra-Afghan negotiations, but the Taliban has mostly focused on signing the original agreement with the US. According to the source, the first day of the talks continued for four hours. Click here to read more (external link).

