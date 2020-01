Ariana: Omar Zakhilwal, the former Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, told Ariana News in an exclusive interview, that the level of violence has been noticeably reduced recently, adding that ‘the content of the peace agreement’ has been finalized between the Taliban and the USA in Doha Peace Talks and, will soon be signed. Zakhilwal said that Pakistan plays a key role in easing the peace process. Click here to read more (external link).

