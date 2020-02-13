US, Taliban Negotiated 7-Day Reduction in Violence: Esper

Tolo News: US Defense Secretary Mark Esper at a press conference on Thursday, the second and final day of the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, announced that the Trump administration and the Taliban had negotiated a seven-day reduction in violence proposal. “The United States and the Taliban have negotiated a proposal for a seven-day reduction in violence. I am here today consulting with allies about this proposal and we had a series productive bilateral and collective meetings about the path forward,” said Esper. “Progress has been made on this front and we will have more to report on that soon,” said Esper. Click here to read more (external link).

