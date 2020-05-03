US, Taliban engage in Twitter row

Press TV

May 2, 2020

The United States and Afghan militant group Taliban have engaged in a war on Twitter over the peace process.

Sonny Leggett, the spokesman for the US forces in Afghanistan, warned his Taliban counterpart on the social media website on Saturday.

“Attacks generate attacks, while restraint produces restraint. If the violence cannot be reduced – then yes, there will be responses,” Leggett tweeted, addressing Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

The Taliban and Washington reached an agreement in February after elongated talks behind close door.

“Do not harm the current environment with pointless & provocative statements,” Muhajid tweeted to Leggett. “We are committed to our end, honor your own obligations.”

The Taliban militants have reportedly launched over 4,500 attacks since they reached an accord with the US.

“But we spoke of ALL sides reducing violence by as much as 80% to pave the way for peace talks,” Leggett said.

Washington is required under the deal to pull out American forces and foreign troops from Afghanistan by July next year, provided that the militants start talks with Kabul and adhere to other security guarantees.

Clashes between Taliban members and Afghan forces have intensified even as the country keeps battling the covid-19 pandemic.

As of May 1, Afghanistan reported 2,335 cases of the novel coronavirus.