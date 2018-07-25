US Senior Diplomat Wells Meets With Taliban to Discuss Afghan Peace Talks – Reports

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Sputnik) – A US diplomatic delegation led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells met with Taliban officials in Qatar to discuss launching new peace talks to end the almost-17-year-long Afghan conflict, media reported.

The Wells-led delegation and members of the Taliban’s political commission during their gathering in Doha this week focused on building momentum on a recent temporary ceasefire agreement that fell apart, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday.

One State Department official told the Journal that Wells returned to the United States on Tuesday after discussing the Afghan peace process with Qatari officials and would not comment on Taliban talks.

The Taliban’s political office declined to comment and Wells did not respond to a request for details on the talks with the insurgent movement, according to the report.

Last week, US Operation Resolute Support in a press release denied reports that the United States was prepared to engage directly with the Taliban on peace talks.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in early June declared a unilateral ceasefire which the Taliban initially observed before it collapsed after a few days.

