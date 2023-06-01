US Senators Prepare to Introduce Bill Sanctioning Islamic Emirate [Taliban]

Tolo News: 19 US Republican senators on Wednesday were preparing to introduce a bill titled the “Taliban Sanctions Act” to impose sanctions on the Islamic Emirate for “human rights abuses” in Afghanistan. The bill would block and prohibit all transactions of property held by the Islamic Emirate, as well as invalidate all visas or other documentation permitting entry to the US. The Islamic Emirate “allowed Afghanistan to once again become a safe-haven for terrorists,” said Sen. Jim Risch. Click here to read more (external link).