Tolo News: US State Department said the decision – by the Islamic Emirate – to prevent girls from attending secondary schools was a “disappointment and despair” for millions of Afghans, calling it “very regrettable.” “This – in doing so, the Taliban reversed commitments that they had made very publicly and commitments that we had discussed with them privately as well,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a press briefing on Friday. Click here to read more (external link).

